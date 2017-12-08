To Fund City Streets, Wenatchee Approves New Tax On Confluence Health

The Wenatchee city council last night approved a tax agreement with Confluence Health. As a non-profit, the healthcare facilities do not pay property taxes. A majority of the city’s street maintenance and improvement funding comes from property taxes.

Starting in 2018, the city will now collect PILT, or Payment In Lieu of Taxes, of $330,000 per year from Confluence Health. The original ordinance called for a 10-year agreement, but council members said they want more time to negotiate a higher amount with Confluence and so changed the term to one year, and said they will re-negotiate the deal over the next year.

The other option on the table was a Business And Occupation Tax, or B&O, which several of the council members said was the wrong approach. City staff said the street maintenance fund is nearly one million dollars under funded. Confluence Health proposed the $330,000 figure, but council members want to negotiate a higher amount because a B&O tax would have brought in more than $700,000.