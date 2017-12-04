Stagnant Air Prompts Indoor, Outdoor Burn Ban For NCW

A forecast of cooling temperatures and stagnant air is prompting a Stage 1 burn ban for North Central Washington today through Wednesday. All outdoor burning and the use of stoves and fireplaces will be prohibited in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Okanogan Counties due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday, when conditions will be reassessed.

The Washington Department of Ecology called for the burn ban because cooling air followed by stagnant conditions could put communities at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into peoples’ lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

Under the Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Current burn ban information is available at waburnbans.net.