Several Killed In Amtrak Train Derailment In Tacoma, Investigators Say Speed Likely Cause

Federal investigators say they don’t yet know why an Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over the speed limit when it derailed Monday south of Tacoma. At least three people died as cars from the train spilled onto the highway below. The speed limit on the curve where the accident took place is 30 mph, but investigators say the train’s data recorder showed it was traveling at 80 mph. The train was the first to provide passenger service along a new route.

First-responders weren’t the only rescuers on the scene in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s Amtrak derailment south of Seattle. One man who was driving nearby with a friend pulled over and rushed to the wreckage. Daniel Konzelman says the training in first aid and emergency response that he had received as an Eagle Scout kicked in. A neurosurgeon who was also driving past the scene was put to use in a medical triage tent, as his son carried supplies from firetrucks.