Port Of Chelan County Launches Real Estate Website To Attract New Businesses

The Port of Chelan County recently launched ChooseChelanCounty.com, an online database of commercial and industrial properties available in the county, along with demographic data, industry breakdowns and community profiles.

Port Commissioner Donn Etherington and Business Development Director Craig Larsen join Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the website, the Port’s new five-year Strategic Plan, potential new air services at Pangborn Memorial Airport like San Francisco and businesses coming to the former Peshastin and Cashmere lumber mill sites.