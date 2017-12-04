National Weather Service issues an Air Stagnation Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Air Stagnation Advisory for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties, which will remain

in effect until noon on Thursday.

Air Quality...Moderate to unhealthy. Impacts...Persons with respiratory issues should follow the advice of their physician on how to deal with poor air quality. Also outdoor burning may be limited, so please consult with your local burn agencies.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Air Stagnation Advisory indicates that due to limited movement of an air mass across the advisory area, pollution will increase to dangerous levels. Persons with respiratory illness should follow their physicians advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution.