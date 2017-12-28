This week on the show we’re recapping some of the big stories of the year. Yesterday we talked about media coverage of wildfires and how it stacked up to coverage of other natural disasters, as well as politics and President Trump. And check out our chats with local cities, businesses and organizations wrapping up this year and looking forward to next.

Today, an important question: How was 2017 for northwest salmon? Conservation groups say the lower Snake River dams need to come down if salmon populations in the Northwest are to recover. Ocean conditions were a factor too though, as Eric Tegethoff reports.