Highway 150 No-See-Um Rd. Roundabout Gets Official Ribbon Cutting
After a lengthy construction process and traffic backups, the new roundabout on Highway 150 at No-See-Um Road near Chelan was formally dedicated Wednesday.
The roundabout is one of several Connecting Washington transportation projects completed this year, bringing safety, economic, environmental and mobility improvements to local areas throughout the state.
KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee was at the ribbon cutting and filed this report.