Free Snowmobile Safety Course Saturday At Lake Wenatchee Rec Club

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission and the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club, is offering a free Snowmobile Safety Certification Class to young snowmobilers this Saturday, December 9.

The free class is designed for youth ages 12 to 16 but is open to new riders of all ages. It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club, 14400 Chiwawa Loop Rd. Lunch will be provided for the participants by the Lake Wenatchee Rec. Club.

Registration deadline is tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 6. For more information or to register, contact Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 667-6508 or email rich.magnussen@co.chelan.wa.us.