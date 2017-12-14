FCC Votes Today On Net Neutrality – What Could That Mean For NCW?

After years of debate by government regulators and tech and telecom officials, today is the day.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai last month put forth a plan to gut the Obama-era net neutrality rules meant to stop broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet. Today the Commission’s five members vote on whether to maintain or repeal net neuitrality.

While the repeal is seen as likely, what could that mean for residents of Washington state? Dan Langager reports.