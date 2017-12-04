CWU Basketball, Alumni Event Coming To Town Toyota Center Dec. 19

A major Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) basketball game is coming to Wenatchee Tuesday, Dec. 19. The Central Washington University Wildcats will play division rival Northwest Nazarene University Crusaders at the Town Toyota Center.

CWU Foundation board members asked Wildcat Head Coach Greg Sparling and University President Jim Gaudino to bring the game and CWU Alumni Event to Wenatchee. Central basketball players will also teach basketball clinics for local middle school students the day before.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is Central’s Greg Sparling, Northwest Nazarene’s Head Coach Paul Rush and CWU Foundation Board Member Braden Draggoo.