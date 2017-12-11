County Crews Removing Slide Ridge Debris From South Lake Chelan Roadway

Last week, a contractor for Chelan County Public Works began removing debris from the Slide Ridge area of Lake Chelan on South Lake Shore Road.

Although both lanes are open, the shoulder remains closed at the project area and drivers should watch for increased truck traffic in the area as trucks haul mud and debris from Slide Ridge, about three miles from South Lakeshore Road’s intersection with Navarre Coulee Road.

As of this morning, about 3,000 cubic yards of debris had been removed from the project area since Dec. 6. Smith Excavation of Cashmere, the contractor on the project, has another 5,100 cubic yards to remove from the drainage channel and settling basin at Slide Ridge. A landslide in October brought down nearly 12,000 cubic yards of liquefied material, rock and woody debris at Slide Ridge.