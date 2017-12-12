Closing Million-Dollar Gap, Chelan County Commissioners Approve 2018 Budget

Chelan County’s 2018 budget is about one million dollars more than 2017’s, only for contractual pay increases for county employees. That’s all they could add, said Commissioner Doug England, because revenue was down over a million dollars.

Two major sources of sales and property taxes are now off the books – Olds Station was annexed into the city of Wenatchee and the Holden Mine remediation project has largely wrapped up. England said property taxes will increase 1% throughout the county for 2018, but more longer-term revenue sources are needed.