Chelan County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Brian Burnett

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the annual Shop With Cops program, where kids from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee purchase gifts for themselves and family members from Hooked On Toys with law enforcement officers. Next Thursday is Santa Stars, a similar program where Chelan County Deputies take local kids to the Chelan WalMart.

Burnett also says with freezing rain in the forecast this weekend, be on the lookout for slick roads and other winter driving conditions.