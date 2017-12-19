Central Wash. University Expanding Presence, Partnerships In NCW

Central Washington University’s men’s basketball team is playing Northwest Nazarene University at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee tonight at 7 p.m.

Leading up to the big game, members of CWU’s academic and university advancement leadership will be in Wenatchee to connect with local area business, education, non-profit and government leaders in hopes of gaining feedback and insight into potential partnerships that might exist between the University and the North Central Washington community.<

Joining Dan Lanagegr in the KOHO studio is Central’s Provost Katherine Frank and Associate Provost Gayla Stoner.