Kasey Koski, Exhibits Curator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about First Friday events tonight throughout downtown Wenatchee, including the Beauty of Bronze Exhibit at the Museum, art at Radar Station, Two Rivers, Robert Graves and other galleries, book signing at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee Valley College’s MAC Gallery and Wells House and more.