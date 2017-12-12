Board Of Natural Resources Approves Removing Offensive Creek Name In Methow Valley

What’s in a name? Sometimes, thousands of years of history.

As Marcus Bellissimo reports, the State Board of Natural Resources, acting in its role as the Washington State Board on Geographic Names, approved new official names for four geographic features, including a creek whose name was considered offensive.

Formerly known as Squaw Creek, the 6-mile-long stream located southwest of Methow in Okanogan County was renamed Swaram Creek. The name, proposed by residents of Okanagan County, is based on a word from the Methow language meaning “torch light fishing at night.”

The board also gave a new designation for a previously unnamed mountain stream southeast of Hyak. Houle Creek in Kittitas County uses the French word for “ridge” or “wave as it moves across the water” to honor the French trappers and traders who were among the first Europeans in the area.