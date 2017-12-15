Apple Blossom Festival 2018 Top 25 Royalty Candidates Selected, 100th Anniversary Documentary A Go

Apple Blossom Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the Top 25 royalty candidates from Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools. They’re now preparing for Speech Day Jan. 10 when the top 10 candidates will be selected – five from Wenatchee, five from Eastmont. Pageant Day is Feb. 10.

In partnership with local filmmakers at North 40 Productions, Apple Blossom will produce a documentary film for 2019 – the Festival’s 100th anniversary. Christoferson said the documentary will pay tribute to the people who started the festival and reflect on the history of the Wenatchee Valley and how it’s evolved over the past century.

The candidates with an (E) are from Eastmont High School, those with a (W) are from Wenatchee High School and those with an (R) are from The River Academy:

Front Row L to R: Gretta Wiersma (W), Ashley Turner (W), Brooke Mott (E), Aryana Villafuerte (R), Elloise Sheets (W), Catrina Russ (W), Estela Navarro (W)

Second Row: Brynn Sherrell (R), Diana Rios (W), Rebecca Hall (E), Shayn Stanaway (E), Kailie Wulf (W), Emma Yenney (W)

Third Row: Grace Black (W), Ellie Gold (W), Chellbie Johnston (W), Sophie Castillo (W), Jessica Murray (W), Karmen Lange (E)

Top Row: Sheyla Gonzalez (W), Grace Dorey (W), Lauren Thompson (W), Veronica Joya (W), Olivia Forsberg (W), Kirin Ryles (W)