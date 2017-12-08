2017 General Election Set Record-Low Voter Turnout

One month ago was General Election Day 2017. Locally, it included several city council, school board and fire district positions. Those decisions were made by a fairly small slice of the electorate, with voter turnout low across North Central Washington.

In what’s called an “off election year,” only 26 percent of Chelan County voters returned a ballot, 18 percent in Douglas County and Okanogan County 20 percent. The highest voter turnout in the region was in Grant County at 30 percent, followed by Kittitas County at 28 percent. Statewide it was 37 percent. KOHO’s Jay Witherbee has more.