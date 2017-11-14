WestSide High School Seeking Mentors for Senior Class

WestSide High School, in the Wenatchee School District, is now offering a mentorship experience to seniors to help set them on the path to success after high school. WestSide is currently seeking community volunteers to serve as mentors in the new WestSide High School Mentor Program.

Through the program, mentors will be matched with one to two WestSide seniors. Mentors and mentees will meet twice a month at the school during designated mentor meetings until graduation. During these sessions, mentors will walk seniors through a variety of pre-arranged lessons and activities to help them develop a post secondary action plan.

Mentors can choose to support seniors enrolled in either the daytime or evening programs. The first WestSide High School Mentor meetings will be held on tomorrow, November 15, at 10 a.m. for the daytime program and at 4:30 p.m. for the evening program.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is WestSide Principal Kory Kalahar and Wenatchee Learns Coordinator Diana Haglund.