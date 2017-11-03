‘Water, Wind & Fire Tour’ Coming to Wenatchee – A Case For Bipartisan Climate Legislation

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and Audubon Washington volunteers are conducting the “Water, Wind & Fire Tour,” a 12-city tour around Washington state and the panhandle of Idaho intended to engage citizens and leaders in a conversation on smart climate change and energy policy.

CCL and Audubon volunteers, along with Climate Conversations NCW, will visit Wenatchee this Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. to speak at the Grove Recital Hall at Wenatchee Valley College on our changing climate, its impact on Washington citizens and how they think we can move past partisanship to begin addressing the challenges of a strong economy and a healthy environment.