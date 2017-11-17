Upper Valley MEND Preparing For Holiday Meals, Giving

Kaylin Bettinger and Bob Mark with Upper Valley MEND and their Community Cupboard food bank join Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about their annual Thanksgiving meal program – giving away about 300 food boxes with all the fixings on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then they do the same on Christmas. They’re taking Christmas gift donations going out to more than 300 kids, provide assistance with rent and utilities, as well as affordable or free cold weather clothing.