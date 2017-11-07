Today Is General Election Day 2017

It’s Election Day 2017. On your ballot this year are races for city councils, school districts, fire and water districts and other local measures specific to your voting district. Statewide it’s nearly 3,000 local races.

The highest profile races include a new Seattle mayor and a special election the Senate’s 45th district in Seattle’s eastern suburbs. Voters will also weigh in on three advisory votes related to tax measures passed by the Legislature this year, but regardless of the vote state law will not change because the measures are nonbinding.

Ballots must be post-marked today or placed in an official drop box by 8 p.m. We’ll have full results for you first thing tomorrow morning.