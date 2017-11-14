Wenatchee School District Proposes $120 Million Bond To Renovate High School

Wenatchee High School, built in 1972, needs some major renovations. Classrooms are small, the kitchen is outdated, HVAC systems are nearing expiration and there are next-to-no windows.

Last month, the school board passed a resolution to run a $120 million construction bond to modernize the high school, including a new 3-story section, modernizing tech and facilities and other new infrastructure.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studios is Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones and Member of the District’s Citizens’ Facilities Committee John McQuaig.

Check out more of the design plans here: whs-phase-ii-bond-info-flier.