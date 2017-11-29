Sage Hills, Horse Lake Trail Closure Starts Friday, Dec. 1

Enjoy Sage Hills and Horse Lake trails today and tomorrow, because on Friday the popular hiking and biking areas close for the winter. Each year from December 1 to April 1, the closure area includes all lands owned by Chelan PUD and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust located between Number 1 Canyon and Horse Lake Road, including the Horse Lake Reserve.

Chelan PUD owns about 960 acres in the heart of the Sage Hills and manages the area as a wildlife preserve as required by their federal license to operate Rock Island Dam. PUD Wildlife Program Manager Von Pope said the PUD, Land Trust and State Department of Fish and Wildlife coordinate the winter area closure to protect wintering mule deer and other wildlife from disturbances caused by humans and dogs.

