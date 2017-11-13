Patricia McCormick, Author of ‘Sold,’ Comes of NCW This Week

Bestselling young adult author Patricia McCormick is visiting high schools in the five-county area, as well as headlining a free community event in Wenatchee tonight at 5 p.m. She joined KOHO’s Dan Langager today on the KOHO Morning Show.

McCormick is a journalist and writer of realistic fiction for young adults, and will be speaking primarily about her award-winning book Sold, which tells the story of a 13-year-old Nepalese girl from a destitute family whose stepfather sells her into prostitution.

She’s written several other critically-acclaimed books about surviving the killing fields of Cambodia, the murder of a boy in Iraq, teen substance abuse, and self injury. She also worked with Malala Yousafzai on the YA version of I Am Malala, the story of a Pakistani girl who was shot by the Taliban for wanting an education.

To prepare for her five-day visit, North Central Regional Libraries, provided 1,300 copies of Sold to schools in Quincy, Ephrata, Chelan, Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket, Republic, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Several neighboring school districts will transport students to hear her speak. McCormick will also meet with teens in juvenile detention at Okanogan County and Chelan County detention centers.

On Nov. 13, the public is invited to hear McCormick talk about Sold at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. The event is free and no tickets are required. At 5 p.m., a movie based on the book will be shown and at 6 p.m. McCormick will speak.