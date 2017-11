In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Hanne Beener, Trails Program Manager at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, about the annual winter closure of Sage Hills and Horse Lake trails in the Wenatchee foothills. Beener said the closure is essential for trail conservation and winter forage for mule deer.

Beener also talks about their invasive weed control program and how you can support it through Give NCW.