Outdoor Report – Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Adam Vognild with the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association and Inner Circle Gym in Wenatchee swings by the KOHO studio to talk about safety gear, including new satellite beacons, to take with you when heading into dangerous terrain or out alone, the Association’s annual fundraiser this Monday and other upcoming events.

Check out Vognild’s recent article about safety beacons at wenatcheeoutdoors.org.