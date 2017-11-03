Local Music History, Art Galleries, Hoyer Bros. – Wenatchee First Friday Tonight

Kasey Koski, Exhibits Curator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about First Friday events tonight throughout downtown Wenatchee, including a free, live show at the Museum featuring The Hoyer Brother’s Trio and their newest exhibit – Apple Capital Records, exploring the history of local music for over 100 years – as well as art at Radar Station, Two Rivers, Robert Graves and other galleries, and more upcoming events.