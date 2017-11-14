Literacy Council Educating to End Not Just Illiteracy, But ‘Alliteracy’ As Well

The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties provides direct tutoring in reading, writing, listening, speaking and life skills to adult learners in the two-county area. They assist native English and Spanish speakers who fit a wide spectrum of education and demographic backgrounds, and for many reasons did not reach full proficiency in literacy.

Connor Dahlin, Adult Basic Education Program Developer at the Council, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about their programs and the difference between illiteracy and “alliteracy.”

Classes are free and are available to all levels of understanding (below GED level). You can sign up and learn more at their website and by calling 509-682-6966.