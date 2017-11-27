Giga Watt Unveils Demo Pod, Other Tech Coming to Pangborn Business Park

Lisa Parks, Executive Director of the Port of Douglas County, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about new businesses coming to the Pangborn Business Park, located next to the Pangborn Memorial Airport. Giga Watt recently unveiled a “demo pod,” small-scale, modular data processors, with more on the way. Other tech firms are looking to locate at the business park and Parks said talks about why that is and how it plays into the future of Douglas County and the region.