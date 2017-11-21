Following Burned Area Assessments, Forest Service Keeping Safety Harbor Closed Through 2018

On the rugged slopes above Lake Chelan, this summer’s Uno Peak Fire burned 8,726 acres near Safety Harbor. The U.S. Forest Service announced they’re keeping Safety Harbor, on the Lake’s north shore, closed through 2018. A barge will soon be hauling large metal “wing defectors” to the campground there to redirect any debris flows away from recreation facilities. KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee has more.