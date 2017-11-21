Community Foundation of NCW Awards $217,000 In Grants, Launches Give NCW Crowdfunding Campaign

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington has awarded $216,950 in Regional Impact Grants to 28 nonprofits across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

Each of the grant recipients received a portion of their grant request, as the amount of requests received far exceeded the amount the foundation was able to award. That’s where Give NCW comes in, said Jennifer Dolge, Director of Donor Services & Communication.

Give NCW is an online crowdfunding campaign that showcases each of the nonprofit’s projects and programs and asks the community to donate to help them reach their initial fundraising goal.

Dolge and Claire Oatey, Director of Community Grants, join Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about the grants and the launch of Give NCW, which runs from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31.