Chelan PUD Gauging Public Input On Orondo River Park Ownership

Orondo River Park – 5 acres along the Columbia River north of Orondo, across from Entiat – is operated for the Chelan PUD by the Port of Douglas County. It features camp sites for tents and RVs, swimming, boating, picnic shelters and more.

The Port has asked the PUD to take over ownership and operation of the Park. To gauge public opinion on that change-over, the PUD is hosting a Community Meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Orondo School District building on Orondo School Road.

KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo reports.