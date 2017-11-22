Chelan PUD Planning Rock Island Dam Turbine Rebuilds with $313 Million Price Tag

Analysis is underway at the Chelan County PUD for how to refurbish turbines at Rock Island Powerhouse 2. The dam was built in 1933, with the second powerhouse added in 1974. Now that equipment is aging and in need of replacement in the next 10 years, said Project Manager John Sagerser.

Commissioners on Monday reviewed the business case for rehabilitating the eight turbine generators and directed staff to move ahead with planning for that work, and related projects, to ensure the units produce hydropower for at least another 40 years.

Commissioners approved a $5.25 million agreement with a Bellevue consulting engineering firm for further engineering and analysis for the Rock Island projects through 2022. The total price tag will likely hit $313 million.