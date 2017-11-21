Chelan-Douglas United Way Brings On Interim Director Sara Urdahl, Soon Launching Executive Director Search

The United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties said goodbye to their executive director of 11 years Alan Walker last week, after he tendered his resignation rather abruptly. The organization was able to bring in Sara Urdahl as an interim director.

Marcus Bellissimo talked with Urdahl about her experience in non-profit management and how she’ll help steer the Chelan-Douglas United Way while the search for a new executive director gets underway.