Chelan County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Brian Burnett

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett swings by the KOHO studios to talk about last week’s 1,000-acre brush fire near Monitor and how abnormal it is to see a fire of that size, with Level 1 evacuation notices issued, in early November.

Burnett also talks about two fundraisers his office and other law enforcement agencies are involved in – the annual flag football game between the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Wenatchee Police Dept. this Sunday and the annual Night In A Box next Friday.