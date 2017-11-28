Chelan County Port Announces First Land Sale At Cashmere Mill Site To Truss Manufacturer

For more than a decade, the old lumber mill property in Cashmere has sat vacant. Environmental clean up work and other remediation by the Port of Chelan County and State Department of Ecology – $6.6 million worth – now makes the 32.5-acre property ready for development.

At a special meeting Sept. 26, the Chelan County Port Commissioners unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement for four acres to Mt. Vernon-based Louws Truss – a truss manufacturing facility bringing 20 to 30 new jobs to Cashmere.

The agreement executed between the parties closed last week and Louws is hoping to begin site work this week, with construction completed by summer of 2018.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studios is Port Commissioner JC Baldwin and the Port’s Executive Director Patrick Jones.

Photos: Port of Chelan County