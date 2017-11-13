Changing Climate To Bring More Landslides On Logged Land, WSU Research Shows

Climate change and clear-cutting could mean more landslides for the Pacific Northwest in the future. A new study by Washington State University examines the correlation between timber-harvesting and increased rainfall. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The Oso mudslide in Snohomish County March 22, 2014 killed 43 people and destroyed dozens of homes. The slide covered a 1-square-mile area in a rural community about 55 miles northeast of Seattle. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy.