Changing Climate To Bring More Landslides On Logged Land, WSU Research Shows

November 13, 2017 | 0

Climate change and clear-cutting could mean more landslides for the Pacific Northwest in the future. A new study by Washington State University examines the correlation between timber-harvesting and increased rainfall. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

oso_mudslide_22_march_2014_mountain_view-us-navy-450p

 

 

 

The Oso mudslide in Snohomish County March 22, 2014 killed 43 people and destroyed dozens of homes. The slide covered a 1-square-mile area in a rural community about 55 miles northeast of Seattle. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy.

Posted in Environment and tagged , , , , ,

Leave a Comment