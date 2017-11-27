Average Thanksgiving Travel Weekend, Wash. State Patrol Reports
Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to recap the Thanksgiving holiday travel across North Central Washington and Cascade mountain passes. Moore said there were 70 collisions, one on I-90 resulting in a hospitalization, and eight DUI arrests between Wednesday morning and today. He said the State Patrol is asking all drivers to slow down this time of year and be prepared for all conditions, not just mountain driving.