Sept. Adds Another Record-Low Unemployment Rate For Chelan-Douglas Counties

Chelan and Douglas Counties sported a record-low unemployment rate in September – 3.6 percent. That’s the lowest rate for a September since electronic analysis began nearly 30 years ago, and the third month to set a record this year.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck tells KOHO’s Dan Langager there are 720 less people unemployed in the two-county area this September over last, a 22 percent drop.

The construction industry led the job growth with about 400 added between September last year and this year, a 15 percent rise. Service providing, health care and education saw modest job gains. The biggest loses were in retail – 200 jobs – and tourism – 300 jobs. Meseck said the retail trend downward is occurring across eastern Washington and could be in part from more online than in-person shopping. He said the hotel, restaurant and tourism loses could be more a blip than a trend.