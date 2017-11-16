Annual Women In Agriculture Conference Saturday in Wenatchee, PNW

This Saturday is the annual Women in Agriculture Conference, a full day of networking and learning with locations around Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.

This year’s event theme is “We Can Do It” and features Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor, and Anne Schwartz, owner of Blue Heron Farm in Skagit County, as the keynote speakers.

Wenatchee is one of 22 locations in Washington participating in the event, geared toward established, new, and aspiring women farmers. KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo has more.