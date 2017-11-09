State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Talks Trump, Prescriptions, Consumer Protection

November 9, 2017

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke at Wenatchee North Rotary’s meeting yesterday, talking about lawsuits covering the Consumer Protection Act, pharmaceutical drug pricing, President Trump and more.

AG Ferguson joined KOHO’s Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to continue that conversation.

image1

Above: Bob Ferguson speaking at Wenatchee North Rotary Wednesday, Nov. 8.   Below: Ferguson with KOHO’s Dan Langager in the KOHO 101 studios.

image3

