2017 Election Results

Election Results for Nov. 7, 2017 General Election

Low voter turnout: Chelan County 26%, Douglas County 18%

CITY OF LEAVENWORTH PROPOSITION NO. 1 – Parks Levy

Yes 68.95% No 31.05%

CITY OF LEAVENWORTH Council Member #4

Carolyn Wilson 55.58% Jason Lundgren 44.42%

CITY OF LEAVENWORTH Council Member #5

Sharon Faye Waters 74.53% Gary Planagan 25.47%

CITY OF LEAVENWORTH Council Member #6

Clint Strand 61.58% Tibor Lak 38.42%

CASCADE SCHOOL DIST School Board Member District #1

Ellen Beardsley 31.45% Cindy Puckett 68.55%

LAKE WENATCHEE WATER DISTRICT Commissioner #3

Doug J. Lewis 31.03% Bruce Harris 68.97%

CITY OF ENTIAT Council Member #1

Robert Anderson 82.24% Norman Stenberg 17.76%

CITY OF ENTIAT Council Member #2

Ryan McDonald 49.77% John Alt 50.23%

CHELAN COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT #8 (ENTIAT) PROPOSITION NO. 1 TAX LEVY

LEVY YES 65.61% LEVY NO 34.39%

CITY OF CASHMERE Council Member #3

David Erickson 65.12% Myra Roy 34.88%

CITY OF WENATCHEE Council Member #2

Ruth E. Esparza 63.17% Adriana Farnsworth 36.83%

CITY OF WENATCHEE Council Member #4

Keith Huffaker 54.41% Adam MacDonald 45.59%

WENATCHEE SCHOOL DIST School Board Member Position #3

Claudia De Robles 38.75% Sunny Hemphill 61.25%

WENATCHEE SCHOOL DIST School Board Member Position #4

Michele Sandberg 100%

Robert Sealby ran as write in candidate

WENATCHEE SCHOOL DIST School Board Member Position #5

Sarah Knox 54.2% Jennifer Talbot 45.8%

CHELAN COUNTY FIRE DIST #1 (WENATCHEE) Commissioner #1

Doug Miller 57.15% Cameron (Cam) de Mestre 42.85%

MALAGA WATER DISTRICT Commissioner #3

Paul Edward Couldry 42.42% Krista Herling 57.58%

CITY OF EAST WENATCHEE Council Position 3

Chuck Johnson 67.17% Morgan Fletcher 32.83%

EASTMONT SD DIRECTOR #4 @ LARGE

Dave Piepel 66.94% John M. Brangwin 33.06%

EASTMONT METRO PARK COMMISSIONER #5

Lauren J. Miehe 60.18% Brandon Mauseth 39.82%

EAST WENATCHEE WATER WATER COMMISSIONER #1

Nick Warner 52.06% John D. Sterk 47.94%

CITY OF ROCK ISLAND Council Position 1

Ray Pearson 51.28% (20 votes) Cameron Marchmonte 48.72% (19 votes)

CITY OF ROCK ISLAND Council Position 4

Mariah Monesmith Kreider 66.67% Jana C Howard 33.33%

CITY OF QUINCY MAYOR

Paul D Worley 56% Scott B. Lybbert 43%

QUINCY CITY COUNCIL MEMBER #2

Luke Garrison 65.75% Joel Martin 34.25%

Grant County Hospital Dist #2 PROPOSITION NO. 1 LEVY FOR OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE

LEVY…YES 56.64% – needed 60% to pass, LEVY…NO 591 43.36%

For more results, check out the County Elections webpages:

Chelan County

Douglas County

Grant County

Okanogan County