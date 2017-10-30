With Snow’s Arrival, WSDOT Retires M60s From Avalanche Arsenal

October 30, 2017 | 1

howitzer-1The next time you’re stuck on a mountain pass due to avalanche control, know that snow experts with the State Department of Transportation are waging war on the snow – with equipment fit for the military.
However last week Avalanche Chief Mike Stanford announced the end of an era. The M-60 tanks used for avalanche control are retiring and being replaced by a platform-mounted Howitzer. Marcus Bellissimo has the story.

howitzer-2

Photos: WSDOT
