With Snow’s Arrival, WSDOT Retires M60s From Avalanche Arsenal
The next time you’re stuck on a mountain pass due to avalanche control, know that snow experts with the State Department of Transportation are waging war on the snow – with equipment fit for the military.
However last week Avalanche Chief Mike Stanford announced the end of an era. The M-60 tanks used for avalanche control are retiring and being replaced by a platform-mounted Howitzer. Marcus Bellissimo has the story.
Nice job.