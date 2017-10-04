Outdoor Report – Remembering Bob Parlette

North Central Washington lost one of its greatest outdoor advocates last week – Bob Parlette passed away at home at the age of 76. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia about two months ago.

Parlette worked tirelessly to conserve natural resources and secure recreation opportunities throughout the region, especially trails like the Apple Capital Loop Trail, Rocky Reach Extension and Peshastin Mill Site.

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with one of Parlette’s close friends Rollie Schmitten about his legacy and lasting stamp on local outdoor recreation.