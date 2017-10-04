Outdoor Report – Remembering Bob Parlette
North Central Washington lost one of its greatest outdoor advocates last week – Bob Parlette passed away at home at the age of 76. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia about two months ago.
Parlette worked tirelessly to conserve natural resources and secure recreation opportunities throughout the region, especially trails like the Apple Capital Loop Trail, Rocky Reach Extension and Peshastin Mill Site.
In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with one of Parlette’s close friends Rollie Schmitten about his legacy and lasting stamp on local outdoor recreation.
2 Comments
Such a proud legacy and a treasure for all of us! His time was brief, but so very meaningful.
Bob had great vision. He seemed to be able to put the vision together with his passion for the community and convince supporters that his ideas were worth their financial input. His efforts will be missed but what a legacy to him that those trails will be there in perpetuity.