Sheriff Responds to County Staffer’s ‘Inappropriate’ Facebook Post

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has apologized after a county emergency management worker posted a meme to the county’s Facebook account showing protesters being rammed by a vehicle. The employee posted the meme saying “All Lives Splatter” on the county’s Facebook account Monday morning. The employee, who has not been identified, included the note: “I don’t wish harm on anyone … but protesters don’t belong in the road!”

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a statement the page “displayed an inappropriate post” which had been sent to an employee’s personal account and accidentally shared onto the county page. The post was removed as soon as staff realized the error, but many people took screen shots and re-posted it. Burnett said procedural changes have been made regarding posts and that the post doesn’t reflect the views of the sheriff’s office.