Sheriff Responds to County Staffer’s ‘Inappropriate’ Facebook Post
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has apologized after a county emergency management worker posted a meme to the county’s Facebook account showing protesters being rammed by a vehicle. The employee posted the meme saying “All Lives Splatter” on the county’s Facebook account Monday morning. The employee, who has not been identified, included the note: “I don’t wish harm on anyone … but protesters don’t belong in the road!”
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a statement the page “displayed an inappropriate post” which had been sent to an employee’s personal account and accidentally shared onto the county page. The post was removed as soon as staff realized the error, but many people took screen shots and re-posted it. Burnett said procedural changes have been made regarding posts and that the post doesn’t reflect the views of the sheriff’s office.
7 Comments
Yes, I can appreciate that due process is vital, but Burnett still talks as if we are just people with opposing views. That’s not really the issue. The issue is that the meme is racist and that “view” has no place in our country, much less our city. He enthusiastically defends his employee and tries to make her the victim of mean people on the internet. Quite the opposite – many of us were positively sickened to know that a neighbor and employee paid with our tax dollars found this funny and even tried to share it with her friends. We are saddened and disgusted to know this attitude exists at all.
This situation saddens me greatly. I have always been a strong advocate and supporter of law enforcement, especially our local forces. But this incident goes beyond the pale. I would not suggest the employee be removed from their position but a detailed report most certainly should be placed in the person’s personnel file. It is disheartening to know that an individual who holds these sentiments should be working in a public office which in this day and age needs all the respect and trust the officers and employees could receive. For me, a portion of this has been lost. I certainly hope Sheriff Burnett does the right thing here. Please be strong and trustworthy. Thank you.
He who has never posted something stupid, be the first to cast stones at this employee…maybe not on the county page, that was wrong, but in personal facebook, fine…i’m offended by the protestors and the complaining about people who post something that they disagree with…so maybe they should apologize too?
Really? Of all the things in this world to get worked up and offended by you’re twisted up over this? How do people with such thin skins make it through life?
The graphic was not racist. It simply states a fact that all sensible citizens adhere to, that is: standing in traffic can cause you great bodily harm. Stand in front of a Semi fully loaded with fruit.. they will vacuum what’s left up.
Where were these people in the aftermath of the hurricanes? Nope not helping. And what about emergency services that can’t get to or transport individuals requiring immediate emergency treatment. Do their lives matter? These protests are stupid, unproductive, and counter intuitive. I would post this graphic on my FB in a picosecond. I am not racist, I just abhor stupid people.
It was my understanding that this meme was taken from a Nazi site that was celebrating the death of Heather Heyer and the attack on peaceful protesters in Charlottesville. This was clearly a terrorist attack using a vehicle. Anyone who thinks posting this was not a big deal or is a “friend” of these sites needs to do some soul searching.
I thought all Americans believed that deliberately running over innocent people that disagree with you was immorally sick and perversely wrong. I thought all Americans were against the terrorists that ran over innocent crowds of people in Nice, France or the young woman in Charlottesville. I was wrong. Clearly, from many of the posts above, there are many people in our country and in Chelan County that find this dispicable behavior amusing.