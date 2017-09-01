Evacuations Expand as Jolly Mountain Fire Grows Above Lake Cle Elum

Fire behavior on the Jolly Mountain Fire yesterday was less significant than the previous day, though it still grew to 11,500 acres. While winds were rather gusty through the day, terrain sheltered the fire for much of the morning. Late in the afternoon, fire activity picked up. The growth that did occur on the fire perimeter was primarily to the east, towards the Wagon Wheel/Middle Fork Teanaway River area. The fire is also moving to the south, down the West Fork drainage, on the west side of the drainage. The fire also continues to back slowly down the west side of Sasse Ridge, towards the Cle Elum River.

As the fire continues to move closer to the surrounding communities, it may be visible throughout the day and night. Additional resources are arriving on the fire, some of which are being assigned to night shift as fire managers anticipate engaging the fire directly in the coming days. Fire managers are constantly evaluating opportunities to suppress the fire where it is safe for firefighters and the probably for success is highest. Firefighters intend to light some backfires over the next couple days to reduce the risk of spread past contingency lines – a backfire is fire intentionally lit by firefighters in order to create break in the continuous fuels.

People in about 150 homes near Cle Elum have been told to evacuate. Kittitas County escalated evacuations in the Middle Fork Teanaway area near Cle Elum to a level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. Officials said of the 154 homes evacuated, half were primary homes and the other half were cabins and vacation homes.

Forest Service lands in upper Cle Elum Valley are closed beyond the Last Resort Restaurant on State Route 903. The Nature Conservancy lands east of Cle Elum Lake are closed. The Washington Department of Natural Resources has closed lands north of the West Fork and west of North Fork of the Teanaway River. All campfires are banned on Cle Elum Ranger District due to the high fire danger.

Meanwhile, the Uno Peak Fire near Manson is now 400 acres with no containment. Fire managers utilized helicopters and air tankers to slow fire spread to the south. Both retardant and water drops were used.

Today fire crews will continue preparing forest roads to stop potential new fire growth to the south. Dozers are working to construct fire line on adjacent ridges of the fire. With continued hot, dry conditions the fire may continue to actively spread in steep and rugged terrain. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will arrive today.