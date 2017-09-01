Chelan-Douglas Counties Sporting Lowest Unemployment in Three Decades

Don Meseck, NCW Labor Economist, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the July jobs report for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, the lowest rate since the State Employment Security Department began keeping electronic records in 1990.

Meseck said the local labor force continues to grow, with less people unemployed, and certain industries are seeing continued growth – construction, health care, education and local government, while retail and tourism saw job losses.