WVC’s New 4-Year Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

We’re talking education all this week here on KOHO 101. In addition to local school districts kicking off the year, Wenatchee Valley College has unveiled their first four-year Bachelor degrees – nursing and engineering technology. We covered the latter yesterday with Dr. Sai Ramaswamy, an engineer brought on to develop the curriculum and work with local businesses.

Today, Dan Langager sat down with Dr. Kristen Hosey, Nursing Programs Administrator, to talk about the BSN degree, adding a fourth year of courses for those students who have already graduated with their associate degree in nursing. She said the goal is to provide opportunities for area nurses to finish their last year of education and get the bachelor’s degree that is becoming an industry standard. In the North Central Washington region, only 26 percent of nurses are bachelor’s prepared, which is the lowest percentage in the state by region.