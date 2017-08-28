WVC’s New 4-Year Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology

We’re talking education all this week here on KOHO 101. In addition to local school districts kicking off the year, Wenatchee Valley College has unveiled their first four-year Bachelor degrees – nursing and engineering technology. We covered the latter today with Dr. Sai Ramaswamy, an engineer brought on to develop the curriculum and work with local businesses.

Ramaswamy said the need for hands-on engineering technologists is rapidly growing, and many industrial partners are interested in an educated workforce that not only can communicate well, but also have the knowledge, skills and ability to use critical thinking in solving problems.

The WVC Bachelor of Applied Science Engineering Technology (BAS-ET) degree was designed to serve the educational and workforce needs of the region. The new program is for two groups of students: 1. Those who have completed a related technical associate degree (such as the associate of technical science in industrial technology), and 2. Those who have completed an associate of arts and sciences-direct transfer agreement (AAS-DTA).

The degree focuses on electronics and mechatronics, which is comprised of engineering, including mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, control and computer engineering. The program coursework includes general education requirements and provides students with a foundation in physics, chemistry and math.